The Road Ahead with RTC: Use Extra Caution Near School Zones

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Vision Zero Truckee Meadows regional task force is reminding the community to use extra caution in and around schools as Washoe County School District classes are back in session.

Last school year was particularly dangerous for local students. During the 2019-2020 school year, 31 Washoe County School District students were hit by cars and injured. One student was hit and killed.

Crashes near school zones are preventable. Local law enforcement agencies will be increasing enforcement in and around school zones this summer and fall, to help keep students safe.

Vision Zero Truckee Meadows recommends the following safety tips:

* Stay on the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, walk on the far left so you can see oncoming traffic.

* Cross the street only at corners or crosswalks.

* Make eye contact with drivers. Make sure they see you.

* Walk in groups and use extra caution in the dark.

* Take your earbuds out, turn your devices down, keep your head up.

Because there are fewer cars on our roadways right now, regional law enforcement agencies have noticed an increase in speeding. Drivers are urged to slow down, especially around schools.

Some drivers in last school year’s crashes reported that bright sun affected their visibility. If you are unable to see where you are driving due to the bright sun, please pull over until you are able to see the roadway to safely continue.

Additional safety information is available on the Safe Routes to School website.

Learn more at VisionZeroTruckeeMeadows.com.