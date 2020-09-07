The Road Ahead with RTC: Transit Changes Begin September 5

SPONSORED: The RTC is enhancing its transit service and some changes may affect your RIDE. The RTC is implementing these changes to continue to provide passengers with reliable and on-time transit service.

The following changes will be effective Saturday, September 5, 2020:

* Route 18: There will be three additional trips on weekdays at 7:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., and four additional trips on Sundays at 9:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., and 12:15 p.m. to fill in gaps of service.

* Route 25: Discontinued and replaced with Route 26.

* Route 26: Reinstate Route 26, which will extend to Northern Nevada Medical Center. FlexRIDE will continue to serve this area. The McCarran Blvd., East Lincoln, Howard loop will be eliminated.

* All routes: Continuation of timetable adjustments to continue improving travel times and on-time performance.

Later this fall, the RTC will launch two new FlexRIDE service areas in Somersett and Spanish Springs. Spanish Springs will be merged with the current Sparks FlexRIDE service area to become the Sparks-Spanish Springs FlexRIDE zone. FlexRIDE allows passengers to request rides at their closest curbside location and get dropped off at another curbside location within the microtransit service area. The RTC will provide more information about how to book FlexRIDE in these areas closer to the start date.

The RTC encourages transit passengers to check their routes to see the changes here, or by calling RTC Customer Service at (775) 348-RIDE. Route brochures will be available at RTC 4TH STREET STATION and RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA. The brochures are free to the public, and replace the Bus Book, which will be easier to use for the specific routes passengers ride.

