Law enforcement cracking down on drunk driving

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:37 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A warning from the Nevada Highway Patrol - Don’t drink and drive.

One person was arrested Monday, September 7, 2020 after crashing on E. Lake Boulevard around 7 a.m.

NHP said the driver blew a .22.

Officials said drinking and driving accounts for 1/4 of all traffic-related deaths. They are reminding you to find a sober ride home.

NHP and other Nevada law enforcement agencies are cracking down on drunk driving as part of a joining forces event. Extra patrols will be on the streets through Sunday.

