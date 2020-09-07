Law enforcement cracking down on drunk driving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A warning from the Nevada Highway Patrol - Don’t drink and drive.

One person was arrested Monday, September 7, 2020 after crashing on E. Lake Boulevard around 7 a.m.

NHP said the driver blew a .22.

Officials said drinking and driving accounts for 1/4 of all traffic-related deaths. They are reminding you to find a sober ride home.

NHP and other Nevada law enforcement agencies are cracking down on drunk driving as part of a joining forces event. Extra patrols will be on the streets through Sunday.

Over a 1/4 of all traffic-related deaths are the direct result of alcohol impairment. This driver was on the highway and then crashed at 7 AM. We’re fortunate that no one else was injured as a result of their poor decision. There’s no excuse - drive sober. pic.twitter.com/6V0Ebjt1gs — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) September 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.