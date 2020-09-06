Watch bats fly out to feed at night in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation wants people to watch as thousands of Brazilian free-tailed bats fly out at night to feed in Sparks.

They are offering walks to watch bats at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17.

People will meet at the picnic tables by the bathrooms at Cottonwood Park at 777 Spice Islands Drive and walk down together to the McCarran Boulevard bridge.

“Join us for one of the most exciting shows nature has to offer as we watch thousands of Brazilian free tailed bats fly out for their nightly feeding,” the foundation said in a statement. “As we walk along the river to watch the bats, we may also see beavers, skunks and other wildlife.”

Well-behaved dogs are allowed if they are on leashes.

People are not allowed to touch the bats.

Registration is required and adults must fill out registration for each child they bring. Each walk is limited to 30 people.

Sept. 16 registration: https://forms.gle/7CUfwhmCQ2r8B8YX8

Sept. 17 registration: https://forms.gle/ZAu4qHKc2mT7DT3o7

They will comply with COVID-19 policies. That includes wearing a face covering of some sort and observing social distancing. More on COVID-19 policies: https://www.tmparksfoundation.org/covid-19.

