UNLV students question facilities fees during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The University of Nevada Las Vegas has reduced its student life facilities fee by $50, but many students raised concerns about fees for services that are limited or no longer available because of COVID-19.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the student life facilities fee was reduced from $223 to $173 a semester for the school year to compensate for limited access during the pandemic.

All students enrolled in four or more course credits are required to pay it. The university is offering about 80% of its classes online so many of the 30,000 students who are remote learning are not using the student-centered campus facilities.

