Advertisement

UNLV students question facilities fees during pandemic

University of Nevada, Las Vegas logo.
University of Nevada, Las Vegas logo.(UNLV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:21 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The University of Nevada Las Vegas has reduced its student life facilities fee by $50, but many students raised concerns about fees for services that are limited or no longer available because of COVID-19.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the student life facilities fee was reduced from $223 to $173 a semester for the school year to compensate for limited access during the pandemic.

All students enrolled in four or more course credits are required to pay it. The university is offering about 80% of its classes online so many of the 30,000 students who are remote learning are not using the student-centered campus facilities. 

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 74 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
It had 32 recoveries, giving it 6,329 overall.

Education

Journalism school offers free online course on how to better use news media

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Anyone with an email address can enroll in “Mediactive: How to Participate in Our Digital World.” Classes in the three-week course start Sept. 13.

Safety

Missing paraglider sought in central Nevada

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
James Oroc “Kiwi” Johnston took off from Shoshone Mountain in Nye County on Aug. 22 and was attempting to paraglide to Wendover on the Nevada/Utah border.

State

Official: It’s crunch time in Nevada for US census responses

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say the statewide response rate has reached 63.5%, beating the self-response rate from the 2010 census.

Latest News

News

City of South Lake Tahoe Prepares for Holiday Weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Reno-Tahoe International Airport doing better than most during slow year

Updated: 19 hours ago
Reno-Tahoe International Airport doing better than most during slow year

News

Reno-Tahoe International Airport doing better than most during slow year

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
COVID-19 slows facility improvement plans

State

US land managers consider options for Nevada solar project

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Bureau of Land Management on Friday released its final environmental impact statement for the Yellow Pine Solar Project west of Las Vegas.

News

Landlords Hurt By Non-Payment During Pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Pilot program in downtown Reno to test limited street closure for extended outdoor dining

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Liberty Food and Wine Exchange and Blind Dog Tavern will extend their outdoor patios into First Street on Saturday, 9/5