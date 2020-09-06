Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The heat is on this Labor Day weekend with record highs likely through Monday.

Smoke and haze continues from the surrounding wildfires lasting through tomorrow with afternoon breezes.

With heat in the triple digits, take frequent breaks if outdoors and remember to stay hydrated.

Breezy winds returns Tuesday with another warming trend but not as hot as this week.

8 Day Forecast staring Sep. 5 (KOLO)

