Pilot program a success as diners, servers look toward new norm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A one day event could lead to big changes down the road for Reno restaurants.

“The city of Reno is really trying to find a way to help the local restaurants and bars so we can get some more business during these crazy times,” said Nick Meyer of Liberty Food & Wine Exchange.

Earlier this week the Downtown Reno Partnership - in alliance with Blind Dog Tavern and Liberty Food and Wine Exchange - expanded the outdoor dining area between the two businesses onto First Street.

Customers liked the new dining option.

“It’s a good change,” said Serobie Bruce, who had lunch at Liberty. “(First) street wasn’t driven on anyway so it has a better purpose now.”

Bob Schichnes and his wife Dawn Durbin came out to see how the new plan would work.

“I like the tents here, you get some shade,” he said. “Plus you have a variety of (food options). I think it’s a great idea.”

After securing permits for the street closure and following the same CDC guidelines outside that are in play inside, Meyer hopes good feedback on the pilot plan results in more opportunity.

“We can take over some larger sections of either Virginia Street or Sierra Street and start incorporating some other downtown businesses that might want to participate.”

Moving toward outdoor seating expansion every Saturday and Sunday is the next goal.

“There are a lot of people right now that are doing some creative and innovative things to make their business work during this time,” said Meyer. “We’re just happy to be able to try one more thing that might be able to help out some other people.”

It is unclear when the Downtown Reno Partnership and the Reno Food Group will meet again to discuss future options.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.