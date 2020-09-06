Advertisement

Pilot program a success as diners, servers look toward new norm

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:50 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A one day event could lead to big changes down the road for Reno restaurants.

“The city of Reno is really trying to find a way to help the local restaurants and bars so we can get some more business during these crazy times,” said Nick Meyer of Liberty Food & Wine Exchange.

Earlier this week the Downtown Reno Partnership - in alliance with Blind Dog Tavern and Liberty Food and Wine Exchange - expanded the outdoor dining area between the two businesses onto First Street.

Customers liked the new dining option.

“It’s a good change,” said Serobie Bruce, who had lunch at Liberty. “(First) street wasn’t driven on anyway so it has a better purpose now.”

Bob Schichnes and his wife Dawn Durbin came out to see how the new plan would work.

“I like the tents here, you get some shade,” he said. “Plus you have a variety of (food options). I think it’s a great idea.”

After securing permits for the street closure and following the same CDC guidelines outside that are in play inside, Meyer hopes good feedback on the pilot plan results in more opportunity.

“We can take over some larger sections of either Virginia Street or Sierra Street and start incorporating some other downtown businesses that might want to participate.”

Moving toward outdoor seating expansion every Saturday and Sunday is the next goal.

“There are a lot of people right now that are doing some creative and innovative things to make their business work during this time,” said Meyer. “We’re just happy to be able to try one more thing that might be able to help out some other people.”

It is unclear when the Downtown Reno Partnership and the Reno Food Group will meet again to discuss future options.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno 1868 FC beats Portland 7-1

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Reno 1868 FC beats Portland 7-1

News

Pilot program a success as diners, servers look toward new norm

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Pilot program a success as diners, servers look toward new norm

News

Reno 1868 FC scores second most goals in a match in franchise history in 7-1 win

Updated: 1 hour ago
Most lopsided result since 9-0 win back in 2017

Coronavirus

COVID-19 case reported at Corbett Elementary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
The district is working with the county health district to conduct contact tracing.

Latest News

Crime

Body cam video released of downtown Reno shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Reno Police Department received a report of a man walking down West Street and firing a gun.

Education

UNLV students question facilities fees during pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All students enrolled in four or more course credits are required to pay it.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 74 new cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
It had 32 recoveries, giving it 6,329 overall.

Education

Journalism school offers free online course on how to better use news media

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Staff
Anyone with an email address can enroll in “Mediactive: How to Participate in Our Digital World.” Classes in the three-week course start Sept. 13.

Safety

Missing paraglider sought in central Nevada

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
James Oroc “Kiwi” Johnston took off from Shoshone Mountain in Nye County on Aug. 22 and was attempting to paraglide to Wendover on the Nevada/Utah border.

State

Official: It’s crunch time in Nevada for US census responses

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say the statewide response rate has reached 63.5%, beating the self-response rate from the 2010 census.