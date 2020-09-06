NV Energy: Cut back on electricity usage Sunday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy asks its Nevada customers to conserve electricity Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to help with energy supply issues caused by high temperatures in the west.

“Conservation is the best way to reduce strain on the local power grid,” NV Energy said in a statement.

NV Energy’s conservation suggestions include:

Turn off lights

Turn off pool pumps

Unplug appliances not in use

Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers

Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning during this time, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets

Keep the refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible

Close window coverings to keep the heat out

Do not charge electric vehicles between 4 and 9 p.m.

