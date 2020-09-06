Advertisement

NV Energy: Cut back on electricity usage Sunday

(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:02 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy asks its Nevada customers to conserve electricity Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to help with energy supply issues caused by high temperatures in the west.

“Conservation is the best way to reduce strain on the local power grid,” NV Energy said in a statement.

NV Energy’s conservation suggestions include:

  • Turn off lights
  • Turn off pool pumps
  • Unplug appliances not in use
  • Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers
  • Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning during this time, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets
  • Keep the refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible
  • Close window coverings to keep the heat out
  • Do not charge electric vehicles between 4 and 9 p.m.

