Motorcyclist killed in Stead crash

The scene of a fatal motorcycle accident on Military Road near Lear Boulevard in Stead.
The scene of a fatal motorcycle accident on Military Road near Lear Boulevard in Stead.(Ben Deach/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist died Saturday after a wreck in Stead.

The Reno Police Department said a 64-year-old man appears to have hit the center median in the area of Lear Boulevard and Military Road, lost control and crashed at about 6:51 p.m.

Police found him on the ground and unresponsive when they arrived. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Detectives are still looking for witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 775–334–2141.

Part of Military Road was closed during the investigation but reopened at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

