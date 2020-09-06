Advertisement

COVID-19 case reported at Corbett Elementary

The district is working with the county health district to conduct contact tracing
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(AP)
By Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:56 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District says there is a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 at Corbett Elementary School in Central Reno.

The district is working with the county health district to conduct contact tracing.

The district also says some people will be excluded at the school.

The school is following enhanced cleaning protocols per the Washoe County Health District and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 74 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
It had 32 recoveries, giving it 6,329 overall.

Coronavirus

Colleges using COVID dorms, quarantines to keep virus at bay

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With the coronavirus spreading through colleges at alarming rates, universities are scrambling to find quarantine locations in dormitory buildings and off-campus properties to isolate the thousands of students who have caught COVID-19 or been exposed to it.

Coronavirus

Child care crisis amid pandemic pushes US mothers out of the labor force

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Research is increasingly pointing to a retreat of working mothers from the U.S. labor force as the pandemic leaves parents with few child care options and the added burden of navigating distance learning.

Coronavirus

Labor Day may affect coronavirus cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Experts worry coronavirus cases will spike after Labor Day like they did after Memorial Day and the 4th of July.

Latest News

Coronavirus

South Lake Tahoe prepares for Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Abel Garcia
South Lake Tahoe officials are preparing for a high volume of visitors this Labor Day Weekend by making sure to enforce fines for those who are not willing to wear a mask.

News

Reno-Tahoe International Airport doing better than most during slow year

Updated: 22 hours ago
Reno-Tahoe International Airport doing better than most during slow year

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Phase 3 vaccine testing progresses

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:22 PM PDT
|
A look into phase three trials for a possible coronavirus vaccine.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 10 new cases

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:23 PM PDT
|
By Staff
COVID-19 related deaths remained at 15.

Health

COVID-19 cases reported at Shaw, Sparks middle schools

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:07 PM PDT
|
By Staff
No one will be excluded from the schools.

National

Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:57 AM PDT
|
By Associated Press
The rise in infections, deaths and hospitalizations over the summer ... was blamed in part on Americans behaving heedlessly over Memorial Day and July Fourth.