COVID-19 case reported at Corbett Elementary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District says there is a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 at Corbett Elementary School in Central Reno.

The district is working with the county health district to conduct contact tracing.

The district also says some people will be excluded at the school.

The school is following enhanced cleaning protocols per the Washoe County Health District and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

