Central California wildfire sends smoke into Reno skies

A National Weather Service image of smoke emitted from the Creek Fire.
A National Weather Service image of smoke emitted from the Creek Fire.(U.S. National Weather Service)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KOLO) -The Creek Fire in Fresno County, Calif., is sending the smoke into the skies over the Truckee Meadows, the U.S. National Weather Service reports.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection listed the fire at 36,000 acres on Sunday morning, but other sources said it is more than 100,000 acres.

It is burning northeast of Shaver Lake on the west side of the Sierra in the Sierra National Forest.

“Continue to expect major air quality issues as the #CreekFire continues to burn with scary intensity,” the Reno weather service office said. “It’s been estimated to have burned over 100,000 acres in less than 24 hours. Stay aware and stay safe!”

The air quality in the Reno area was listed as moderate as of 10:30 a.m.

The fire trapped more than 200 people in a camping area and the California National Guard had to airlift them to safety early Sunday.

The fire that started Friday had zero percent containment on Sunday morning.

