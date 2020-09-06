Central California wildfire sends smoke into Reno skies

FRESNO, Calif. (KOLO) -The Creek Fire in Fresno County, Calif., is sending the smoke into the skies over the Truckee Meadows, the U.S. National Weather Service reports.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection listed the fire at 36,000 acres on Sunday morning, but other sources said it is more than 100,000 acres.

It is burning northeast of Shaver Lake on the west side of the Sierra in the Sierra National Forest.

Serious situation developing in foothills of Fresno County near #Oakhurst. #CreekFire has exploded in size & intensity at a time when 1000s of visitors have crowded area. Massive pyrocumulus cloud indicative of extreme fire behavior, & #pyrotornado may have occurred.#CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/O3lJUt3Xx1 — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) September 5, 2020

“Continue to expect major air quality issues as the #CreekFire continues to burn with scary intensity,” the Reno weather service office said. “It’s been estimated to have burned over 100,000 acres in less than 24 hours. Stay aware and stay safe!”

The air quality in the Reno area was listed as moderate as of 10:30 a.m.

The fire trapped more than 200 people in a camping area and the California National Guard had to airlift them to safety early Sunday.

Simply extraordinary, lifesaving work by the @CalGuard airlifting more than 200 people to safety overnight from the imminent danger of the #CreekFire The National Guard stands Always Ready, Always There to support our communities and nation in times of need. pic.twitter.com/MybDKESipJ — General Daniel Hokanson (@ChiefNGB) September 6, 2020

The fire that started Friday had zero percent containment on Sunday morning.

