Advertisement

Carson School District employee tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 and school
COVID-19 and school(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A person who works in the Carson City School District transportation department has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district said Sunday.

It is the first positive COVID-19 case for the school district.

No other employees have been identified as a close contact of the person, but the school district is working with Carson City Health and Human Services to do contact tracing.

“The district is confident in the contact tracing process, and as a result, anticipates a very small number of individuals to be excluded from school for the 14-day isolation period,” the school district said.

If students are excluded, they will get distance learning opportunities through their classroom teachers.

The schools will be cleaned according to local and federal guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire

Central California wildfire sends smoke into Reno skies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The Creek Fire sent a plume of smoke over much of the Sierra.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 74 new cases

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
It had 32 recoveries, giving it 6,329 overall.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 10 new cases

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:23 PM PDT
|
By Staff
COVID-19 related deaths remained at 15.

Health

COVID-19 cases reported at Shaw, Sparks middle schools

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:07 PM PDT
|
By Staff
No one will be excluded from the schools.

Latest News

News

BJ's Barbecue missing out on memories, business without Rib Cook-off

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:14 AM PDT
BJ's Barbecue missing out on memories, business without Rib Cook-off

Health

State moving to close Reno care facility

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:50 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The Reno Valley Retirement Center at 1155 Beech St. was found to be in several violations in August, according to an Order of Summary Suspension from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Health

Sisolak: Nevada COVID-19 numbers improve, state not ready to reopen

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:34 PM PDT
|
By staff
“One of the things I’ve learned and the lesson that sticks with me is that we have to be careful with reopening and aggressive with our mitigation,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said.

News

UNR, Vitalant to host blood drive week of Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:34 PM PDT
UNR, Vitalant to host blood drive week of Labor day

Health

3 Washoe elementary schools have new COVID-19 infections

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:37 PM PDT
The school district is working with the Washoe County Health District to do contact tracing.

News

Pandemic advice muddled by politics

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:24 PM PDT
|
By Ed Pearce
Our response to the pandemic has been muddled by partisan arguments says a longtime political observer and people are dying as a result.