Carson School District employee tests positive for COVID-19

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A person who works in the Carson City School District transportation department has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district said Sunday.

It is the first positive COVID-19 case for the school district.

No other employees have been identified as a close contact of the person, but the school district is working with Carson City Health and Human Services to do contact tracing.

“The district is confident in the contact tracing process, and as a result, anticipates a very small number of individuals to be excluded from school for the 14-day isolation period,” the school district said.

If students are excluded, they will get distance learning opportunities through their classroom teachers.

The schools will be cleaned according to local and federal guidelines.

