US land managers consider options for Nevada solar project

LAS VEGAS (AP) - One option for minimizing the environmental effects of a proposed solar farm in the Nevada desert would be to mow the vegetation where the panels would be installed rather than ripping it up.

The Bureau of Land Management on Friday released its final environmental impact statement for the Yellow Pine Solar Project west of Las Vegas.

Officials will issue a final decision following a 30-day review. On about 3,000 acres of federal land, the project would have about 500 megawatts of generating capacity. Battery storage and a transmission line also would be constructed.

