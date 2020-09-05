Advertisement

US land managers consider options for Nevada solar project

Solar energy graphic
Solar energy graphic(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - One option for minimizing the environmental effects of a proposed solar farm in the Nevada desert would be to mow the vegetation where the panels would be installed rather than ripping it up.

The Bureau of Land Management on Friday released its final environmental impact statement for the Yellow Pine Solar Project west of Las Vegas.

Officials will issue a final decision following a 30-day review. On about 3,000 acres of federal land, the project would have about 500 megawatts of generating capacity. Battery storage and a transmission line also would be constructed. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Landlords Hurt By Non-Payment During Pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Pilot program in downtown Reno to test limited street closure for extended outdoor dining

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Liberty Food and Wine Exchange and Blind Dog Tavern will extend their outdoor patios into First Street on Saturday, 9/5

News

City of Reno Set for Downtown Dining Pilot Program Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 10 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 related deaths remained at 15.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 cases reported at Shaw, Sparks middle schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
No one will be excluded from the schools.

News

Truckee Meadows COVID risk meter unveiled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
The Reno City Council is teaming up with other local leaders to empower you against COVID-19.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 4 hours ago
Intense, record-breaking heat will continue through Labor Day, along with reductions in air quality due to wildfire smoke from California. Next week will be cooler, with temperatures back close to average for a few days. Another hot streak is possible by the following weekend. Stay cool out there and be safe over the holiday. -Jeff

Crime

US Forest Service police dog in California survives second stabbing attack

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ice held on to the suspect's leg until his handler could arrest the suspect.

News

Rent moratorium no solution for landlords

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The eviction moratorium is welcome news for renters who've lost jobs due to the pandemic, but it's no solution for landlords.

News

Labor Day weekend 3rd most deadly

Updated: 4 hours ago