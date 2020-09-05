Advertisement

US Forest Service police dog in California survives second stabbing attack

The U.S. Forest Service provided these photos of police dog Ice, who was injured in August 2020 while his handler arrested a marijuana growing suspect in the Klamath National Forest. Ice, a Belgian Malinois, had been stabbed in a prior arrest incident.
The U.S. Forest Service provided these photos of police dog Ice, who was injured in August 2020 while his handler arrested a marijuana growing suspect in the Klamath National Forest. Ice, a Belgian Malinois, had been stabbed in a prior arrest incident.(Us Forest Service vai AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A highly decorated U.S. Forest Service police dog suffered nine stab wounds during a marijuana raid in Northern California. But he survived after he was airlifted to a veterinary clinic.

What’s more, it’s the second time the dog, named Ice, recovered after being seriously injured.

The agency said Friday that Ice was wounded late last month in the Klamath National Forest south of the Oregon border.

He kept hold of the suspect even after he was stabbed. A helicopter flew Ice to a veterinary clinic in Medford, Oregon. The agency says Ice had multiple stab wounds that were more severe during a similar raid in 2016.

U.S. Forest Service police dog ice
U.S. Forest Service police dog ice(Christopher Magallon/U.S. Forest Service)

