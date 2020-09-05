South Lake Tahoe prepares for Labor Day Weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After months of many people being in isolation and unexpected changes due to the pandemic, people are seeking an escape. With a 3 day weekend, South Lake Tahoe is what some consider the perfect getaway.

South Lake City council has authorized fines for people and businesses who don’t follow California’s Mask Rule. The fines are up to $100 for people who refuse to wear a mask and $500 for businesses that fail to comply. Koa Collin, an employee at Lake Tahoe Aleworx said this new fine not only protects their guest, but also his colleagues.

“Having the fines in place does help a lot, our numbers are going down, things are starting to look better, and we don’t want to mess that up just because you don’t want to wear a mask,” said Collin.

Jason Collin, City of South Lake Tahoe Mayor said businesses will not be fined if customers refuse to wear a mask after they have been asked to do so.

“What we want to do is give business owners a vehicle to get the support out there where they can call law enforcement to come out if they have patrons that are not abiding by the rules,” Collin explained.

Labor Day Weekend, thousands are expected to visit South Lake Tahoe, but officials would like to remind you that whether you are on a beach, on a hike, or visiting a local business, a face mask is required.

“With the fines in place, it gives us leverage to enforce that as necessary,” Collin said. “We are hoping people will continue to do the right thing.”

Bryant Silliman, A South Lake Tahoe resident said giving out these fine can be helpful especially in a tourist hotspot.

“A lot of people coming in from out of the country, wanting to see theses sites, I don’t blame them, but they need to come prepared,” said Silliman.

South Lake Tahoe hopes to set the example for other cities as their numbers in COVID-19 cases continues to go down.

