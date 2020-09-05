Advertisement

South Lake Tahoe prepares for Labor Day Weekend

South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe(Abel Garcia)
By Abel Garcia
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:21 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After months of many people being in isolation and unexpected changes due to the pandemic, people are seeking an escape. With a 3 day weekend, South Lake Tahoe is what some consider the perfect getaway.

South Lake City council has authorized fines for people and businesses who don’t follow California’s Mask Rule. The fines are up to $100 for people who refuse to wear a mask and $500 for businesses that fail to comply. Koa Collin, an employee at Lake Tahoe Aleworx said this new fine not only protects their guest, but also his colleagues.

“Having the fines in place does help a lot, our numbers are going down, things are starting to look better, and we don’t want to mess that up just because you don’t want to wear a mask,” said Collin.

Jason Collin, City of South Lake Tahoe Mayor said businesses will not be fined if customers refuse to wear a mask after they have been asked to do so.

“What we want to do is give business owners a vehicle to get the support out there where they can call law enforcement to come out if they have patrons that are not abiding by the rules,” Collin explained.

Labor Day Weekend, thousands are expected to visit South Lake Tahoe, but officials would like to remind you that whether you are on a beach, on a hike, or visiting a local business, a face mask is required.

“With the fines in place, it gives us leverage to enforce that as necessary,” Collin said. “We are hoping people will continue to do the right thing.”

Bryant Silliman, A South Lake Tahoe resident said giving out these fine can be helpful especially in a tourist hotspot.

“A lot of people coming in from out of the country, wanting to see theses sites, I don’t blame them, but they need to come prepared,” said Silliman.

South Lake Tahoe hopes to set the example for other cities as their numbers in COVID-19 cases continues to go down.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno-Tahoe International Airport doing better than most during slow year

Updated: 1 hour ago
Reno-Tahoe International Airport doing better than most during slow year

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Phase 3 vaccine testing progresses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A look into phase three trials for a possible coronavirus vaccine.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 10 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 related deaths remained at 15.

Health

COVID-19 cases reported at Shaw, Sparks middle schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
No one will be excluded from the schools.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 61 new cases, no new deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There were 23 new recoveries in the last day.

National

Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The rise in infections, deaths and hospitalizations over the summer ... was blamed in part on Americans behaving heedlessly over Memorial Day and July Fourth.

National

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s report from the Labor Department added to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery.

National

Russia publishes virus vaccine results, weeks after approval

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
International experts remained cautious over the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus disproportionately killing people of color

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Statistics show people of color are far more likely to be infected with coronavirus and die than white people.

National Politics

North Carolina kicks off mail voting amid spike in requests

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mail voting is starting in the presidential election as North Carolina begins to send out about 600,000 ballots to voters who have requested them.