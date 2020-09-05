Advertisement

Rent moratorium no solution for landlords’

Renters get a reprieve from eviction, but landlords still face foreclosure
By Ed Pearce
Published: Sep. 4, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Concern for the renter who’s lost his job is well-placed. No one wants to see a wave of new homelessness in the wake of a pandemic, especially after many lost their health insurance along with their job.

But there’s been less concern for the other half of that relationship--the landlord. Who most are may surprise you.

“Most landlords are the moms and pops,” says Doug McIntyre of Reno Property Management. “They are the couple who bought a rental a property when the economy was good. That’s about 95 percent of our clients.”

McIntyre owns a property management business. He stands between the landlord and the tenant. These days he sees both facing a serious problem. The renter, possible eviction. The property owner, foreclosure.

“Because the rental income makes that mortgage payment. If they can’t make that, that’s a problem.”

Rent relief programs, such as the federally funded one administered by the Reno Housing Authority, is aimed at solving the issue for both. It pays back rent owned by those with a COVID related loss of income directly to the landlord, but the tenant has to do the paperwork and some, McIntyre says, have been unwilling.

“We’ve had some that refuse to do it because they said ’Well we know you can’t evict us and we think at some point in time the rent is going to be forgiven so why would I do that? Why would I help my landlord? And that makes absolutely no sense.”

One solution--McIntyre says--would be to allow the middle man--the property manager--to handle the applications.

“And then at least it would be a win-win from our point of view. Our tenant’s rent is paid. They get to keep their housing and our landlord gets to keep his house because the mortgage is paid.”

