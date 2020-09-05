Reno-Tahoe International Airport doing better than most during slow year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Tahoe International Airport looks different these days.

“The sound of roller bags and people - we love that - that’s the sound of an airport to us,” said Brian Kulpin, Reno-Tahoe International Airport’s vice president of marketing and public affairs.

There has not been as many bags or people coming to Reno because of COVID-19. Festival goers from Burning Man would usually head back home during Labor Day weekend, and tourists would be in town for the holiday. That is not the case this year. Kulpin realizes the airport cannot do much about the pandemic, but it could do worse financially.

“We had a great day Friday,” Kulpin said. “3,400 passengers are coming through the airport. Typically we’d see 5,000 to 6,000. That’s a pretty good number in the pandemic.”

The airport has about 54% of its business back right now compared to 30% at other hubs, according to Kulpin. That is the good news in an otherwise uncertain time. The bad news is less revenue has also affected facility improvement plans.

“We know we’re going to come back. The question is how fast will we come back?” Kulpin wondered. “It takes time to build new parking garages, or a consolidated rental car facility, or improving our concourses for the future. That planning is taking place right now, we’re just not turning dirt at this point.”

With less flyers at the airport, the entire city of Reno will feel a domino effect economically.

“We generate $3.1 billion in economic benefit for our region every single year when we’re in a normal year,” said Kulpin. “When the airport can’t do that the businesses suffer in this region. This airport needs to operate on all cylinders and that’s what we’re striving for. We intend to get (back to normal) after the pandemic is over.”

Keeping Reno-Tahoe International Airport as clean as possible should encourage travelers to fly again, according to Kulpin.

The airport also announced a new charter flight option for customers. On select dates, flyers can travel from Reno to Burbank, California nonstop for as low as $89 one way on JSX.

