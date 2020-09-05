Official: It’s crunch time in Nevada for US census responses

LAS VEGAS (AP) - It’s crunch time for the headcount in Nevada, with billions of dollars at stake. Responses to the 2020 U.S. census are due by Sept. 30, giving state residents less than a month to be part of the once-in-a-decade nationwide survey.

Officials say the statewide response rate has reached 63.5%, beating the self-response rate from the 2010 census of 61.4% and ranking Nevada 27th among states.

But Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, heading the state’s Complete Count Committee, stressed the need for a full and accurate count because the tally determines federal funding, and fast-growing Nevada needs all the funding it can get.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Sun.)