Advertisement

Official: It’s crunch time in Nevada for US census responses

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - It’s crunch time for the headcount in Nevada, with billions of dollars at stake. Responses to the 2020 U.S. census are due by Sept. 30, giving state residents less than a month to be part of the once-in-a-decade nationwide survey.

Officials say the statewide response rate has reached 63.5%, beating the self-response rate from the 2010 census of 61.4% and ranking Nevada 27th among states.

But Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, heading the state’s Complete Count Committee, stressed the need for a full and accurate count because the tally determines federal funding, and fast-growing Nevada needs all the funding it can get.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Sun.)

Latest News

News

City of South Lake Tahoe Prepares for Holiday Weekend

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Reno-Tahoe International Airport doing better than most during slow year

Updated: 11 hours ago
Reno-Tahoe International Airport doing better than most during slow year

News

Reno-Tahoe International Airport doing better than most during slow year

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
COVID-19 slows facility improvement plans

State

US land managers consider options for Nevada solar project

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Bureau of Land Management on Friday released its final environmental impact statement for the Yellow Pine Solar Project west of Las Vegas.

Latest News

News

Landlords Hurt By Non-Payment During Pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Pilot program in downtown Reno to test limited street closure for extended outdoor dining

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Liberty Food and Wine Exchange and Blind Dog Tavern will extend their outdoor patios into First Street on Saturday, 9/5

News

City of Reno Set for Downtown Dining Pilot Program Saturday

Updated: 15 hours ago

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 10 new cases

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 related deaths remained at 15.

Health

COVID-19 cases reported at Shaw, Sparks middle schools

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
No one will be excluded from the schools.

News

Truckee Meadows COVID risk meter unveiled

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
The Reno City Council is teaming up with other local leaders to empower you against COVID-19.