Missing paraglider sought in central Nevada

James Oroc “Kiwi” Johnston
James Oroc “Kiwi” Johnston(Johnston Family)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:42 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EUREKA, Nev. (KOLO) -The family of a paraglider missing in Nevada has put up a $10,000 reward and asks for the public’s help finding him.

James Oroc “Kiwi” Johnston took off from Shoshone Mountain in Nye County on Aug. 22 and was attempting to paraglide to Wendover on the Nevada/Utah border.

His GPS device stopped sending a signal, with the last ping just over Ninemile Peak in southwest Eureka County. Crews from the sheriff’s offices of Eureka, Nye and Washoe counties, the Civil Air Patrol and private citizens spent about 4,000 search hours looking for Johnston in Nye and Eureka counties before the search was suspended on Aug. 29, the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office said.

Johnston’s family said the search continues. The searchers use drones, all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes, planes and helicopters. Plus there are 350 virtual searchers from around the globe using satellite images to look for Johnston.

Johnson’s family in New Zealand put up $10,000 in the hopes experienced Nevada searchers will come forward to help find him.

Anyone with experience and resources to help find him are asked to findthatkiwi@gmail.com.

Flyer on the missing paraglider

Posted by Eureka County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, September 5, 2020

