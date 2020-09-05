Journalism school offers free online course on how to better use news media

Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication is offering a free online course to help people do a better job of spotting misinformation, to understand how the news media works and use media to participate in the community.

Anyone with an email address can enroll in “Mediactive: How to Participate in Our Digital World.” Classes in the three-week course start Sept. 13.

It offers videos, expert interviews and interactive activities.

Participants can review material at their own pace. There will also be live conservations. Guests include Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales; Harlo Holmes, director of newsroom digital security at Freedom of the Press Foundation; and Anita Varma, assistant director of Journalism & Media Ethics at Santa Clara University.

The Mediactive project is part of Facebook’s $2-million investment in media literacy projects in the U.S. aimed at supporting projects that empower people to identify and seek out credible information to read and share.

“The way we consume media has fundamentally changed in the past several decades, and most of us have had to learn as we go without any training. It can feel like we’re barely keeping up,” Kristy Roschke, managing director of the News Co/Lab, said in a statement. “The Mediactive course provides accessible and tangible information people can use in their daily media use, which is especially critical as we’re facing unprecedented challenges in the U.S. and globally. Our goal is to help people more confidently use media to make important decisions ahead of the November 2020 election and beyond.”

