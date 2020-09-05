COVID-19 cases reported at Shaw, Sparks middle schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Shaw Middle School and one at Sparks Middle School.

The district is not releasing any other details about the infected people.

No one will be excluded from the schools. The school district is working with the Washoe County Health District to do contact tracing.

The schools are being cleaned following local and federal guidelines.

Students or staff who feel they are experiencing symptoms are asked to go here to do self-screening: https://www.washoeschools.net/selfscreening .

