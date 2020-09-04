Two underage teens injured in Truckee car crash

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - The California Highway Patrol reports that two teenagers are recovering from major injuries after crashing a Maserati on I-80 late Thursday night, September 3, 2020.

The investigation found that the 14-year-old Truckee boy was driving the car with a 15-year-old girl from Olympic Valley in the passenger seat.

The driver lost control just west of Donner Pass Road and hit the guardrail south of the roadway.

The vehicle rapidly caught fire. The driver was able to get away from the vehicle, but suffered severe burns. The passenger was also able to get out of the car, but collapsed near. She suffered burns and internal injuries.

An off duty Redwood City Police Officer stopped to help and dragged the girl to a safe location.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.