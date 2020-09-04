Advertisement

Truckee Meadows COVID risk meter unveiled

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve unveiled the Truckee Meadows COVID risk meter to help individuals make decisions for themselves.
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve unveiled the Truckee Meadows COVID risk meter to help individuals make decisions for themselves.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno City Council is teaming up with other local leaders to empower you against COVID-19.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve introduced a new tool Friday, September 4, 2020 designed to help individuals and families in northern Nevada cut through the confusion to make clear decisions.

It’s called the COVID risk meter.

We’ll post the rest of this report as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

US Forest Service police dog in California survives second stabbing attack

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Ice held on to the suspect's leg until his handler could arrest the suspect.

News

Rent moratorium no solution for landlords’

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The eviction moratorium is welcome news for renters who've lost jobs due to the pandemic, but it's no solution for landlords.

News

Labor Day weekend 3rd most deadly

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Crime

Reno child sexual assault suspect extradited from the Philippines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The U.S. Marshals Office brought Alvin B. Go-Tan, 49, to Seattle where he awaits extradition to Reno

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 61 new cases, no new deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There were 23 new recoveries in the last day.

Crime

Grand jury indicts Russian for attempt to hijack Tesla Gigafactory computer system

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
Egor Kriuchkov faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Crime

Police arrest suspect in Spanish Springs shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Aric Tarver.

Fire

Slink Fire now estimated at 16,279 acres

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
An expected heatwave will be a concern for crews over Labor Day weekend.

News

Reward offered in July apartment fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Reno Fire Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects in last Thursday's apartment fire.

News

Two underage teens injured in Truckee car crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The driver was a 14-year-old boy.