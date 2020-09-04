Truckee Meadows COVID risk meter unveiled

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno City Council is teaming up with other local leaders to empower you against COVID-19.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve introduced a new tool Friday, September 4, 2020 designed to help individuals and families in northern Nevada cut through the confusion to make clear decisions.

It’s called the COVID risk meter.

We’ll post the rest of this report as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.