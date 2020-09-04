Advertisement

State moving to close Reno care facility

Care home graphic
Care home graphic(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:50 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The state of Nevada has moved to shut down a northeast Reno care center and is instituting a temporary manager as the center closes.

The Reno Valley Retirement Center at 1155 Beech St. was found to be in several violations in August, according to an Order of Summary Suspension from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The order criticized the facility for sanitation problems, for not properly tending to patient infections, for failing to ensure physicals were done annually and it had problems with medication review and did not properly keep records. There were other allegations as well.

Audrey F. Liggins, executive director of the facility, said in a letter to the state requesting an appeal that the facility was regularly cleaned. She has been trying to make upgrades to the facilities as her budget allowed, but depended more on Medicaid for her facilities budget than other facilities

“Nonetheless, we do everything in our power to make living here comfortable and safe,” Liggins wrote.

The closure came up Thursday during the Washoe County Health District update on COVID-19. The facility does not have a COVID-19 problem, but the patients need to be tested for COVID-19 and tuberculosis so they can be moved to another facility, Health Officer Kevin Dick said.

A more detailed list of allegations against the facility:

  • Old food, debris, dirty laundry, and feces were observed on the floor
  • Windowsills in some resident rooms were observed to have dead bugs and thick, orange substances
  • A resident toilet was not in working order
  • A resident sink was separating from the wall
  • The floor of the activity room had sticky, brown substances near the entrance to the medication room and under
  • the tables for resident use
  • The floor of the Rebecca Room, a common area, had food debris on the floor next to and underneath an armchair in the center of the room
  • The activity room had brown, sticky substances on the floor outside of the medication room entrance and under two tables for resident use. The floors were dirty and needed to be mopped.
  • The facility failed to do proper infection control.
  • The facility failed to ensure the pharmacists recommendations from a medication review were addressed by the physician.
  • The facility failed to ensure a medication was available onsite for a resident.
  • The facility failed to ensure a resident did not have over-the-counter medications stored in the resident’s room without a physician’s order.
  • The facility failed to ensure a resident’s medication was stored in a locked container.
  • The facility failed to ensure a medication was stored in a bottle plainly labeled with the contents.
  • The facility failed to ensure one resident complied with the policy to complete the sign in/out log.
  • The Administrator failed to ensure one resident complied with the policy to notify staff of any overnight or extended absence(s).

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 11 new cases

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Staff
There were 15 recoveries in the Quad-County region.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 75 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
That brings Washoe County's total COVID-19 related fatalities to 142.

Health

Sisolak: Nevada COVID-19 numbers improve, state not ready to reopen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By staff
“One of the things I’ve learned and the lesson that sticks with me is that we have to be careful with reopening and aggressive with our mitigation,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said.

News

UNR, Vitalant to host blood drive week of Labor Day

Updated: 20 hours ago
UNR, Vitalant to host blood drive week of Labor day

Latest News

Health

3 Washoe elementary schools have new COVID-19 infections

Updated: 23 hours ago
The school district is working with the Washoe County Health District to do contact tracing.

News

Pandemic advice muddled by politics

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:24 PM PDT
|
By Ed Pearce
Our response to the pandemic has been muddled by partisan arguments says a longtime political observer and people are dying as a result.

Coronavirus

TMCC student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:12 PM PDT
|
By Stanton Tang
The case is connected to TMCC's Meadowood Center.

Education

COVID-19 case reported at Herz Middle School

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:02 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The Washoe County School District is cleaning the school following local and federal guidelines.

Health

Douglas County School District reports third COVID-19 case this week

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:08 PM PDT
|
By Steve Timko
The latest infection involves Douglas High School.

Fire

Dense smoke advisory extended until noon Saturday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:53 PM PDT
|
By Steve Timko
The most concentrated smoke will be coming into the area until midnight.