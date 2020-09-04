State moving to close Reno care facility

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The state of Nevada has moved to shut down a northeast Reno care center and is instituting a temporary manager as the center closes.

The Reno Valley Retirement Center at 1155 Beech St. was found to be in several violations in August, according to an Order of Summary Suspension from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The order criticized the facility for sanitation problems, for not properly tending to patient infections, for failing to ensure physicals were done annually and it had problems with medication review and did not properly keep records. There were other allegations as well.

Audrey F. Liggins, executive director of the facility, said in a letter to the state requesting an appeal that the facility was regularly cleaned. She has been trying to make upgrades to the facilities as her budget allowed, but depended more on Medicaid for her facilities budget than other facilities

“Nonetheless, we do everything in our power to make living here comfortable and safe,” Liggins wrote.

The closure came up Thursday during the Washoe County Health District update on COVID-19. The facility does not have a COVID-19 problem, but the patients need to be tested for COVID-19 and tuberculosis so they can be moved to another facility, Health Officer Kevin Dick said.

A more detailed list of allegations against the facility:

Old food, debris, dirty laundry, and feces were observed on the floor

Windowsills in some resident rooms were observed to have dead bugs and thick, orange substances

A resident toilet was not in working order

A resident sink was separating from the wall

The floor of the activity room had sticky, brown substances near the entrance to the medication room and under

the tables for resident use

The floor of the Rebecca Room, a common area, had food debris on the floor next to and underneath an armchair in the center of the room

The activity room had brown, sticky substances on the floor outside of the medication room entrance and under two tables for resident use. The floors were dirty and needed to be mopped.

The facility failed to do proper infection control.

The facility failed to ensure the pharmacists recommendations from a medication review were addressed by the physician.

The facility failed to ensure a medication was available onsite for a resident.

The facility failed to ensure a resident did not have over-the-counter medications stored in the resident’s room without a physician’s order.

The facility failed to ensure a resident’s medication was stored in a locked container.

The facility failed to ensure a medication was stored in a bottle plainly labeled with the contents.

The facility failed to ensure one resident complied with the policy to complete the sign in/out log.

The Administrator failed to ensure one resident complied with the policy to notify staff of any overnight or extended absence(s).

