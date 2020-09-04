Advertisement

Sparks man arrested after gun accidentally fires at Carson protest

Grant Ensenat McBeth
Grant Ensenat McBeth(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:40 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a Sparks man for an accidental discharge of a rifle he carried Saturday as a Black Lives Matter protest wound down in downtown Carson City.

Grant Ensenat McBeth, 22, was booked on a misdemeanor charge of negligent discharge fo a firearm in public with bail set at $500, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives arrested McBeth at his Sparks home without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities responded to the shot fired about 5:24 p.m. after a Black Lives Matter protest in the Nevada State Legislature Complex. Legislative police seized what the sheriff’s office described as an AK-47 style assault rifle.

“People have a right to carry a firearm,” District Attorney Jason Woodbury said in a statement released by the sheriff’s office. “However, they don’t have a right to do that carelessly in a way that endangers innocent lives.”

Although the discharge appears to be an accident, Sheriff Ken Furlong said bystanders, some of whom also had guns, could have reacted aggressively. Furlong and Woodbury discouraged people from taking guns to demonstrations.

“While weapons at demonstrations is very common, this incident should remind everyone of the dangers involved in carrying guns into demonstration areas where emotions often run high,” Furlong said in the statement.

A significant counter-demonstration group moved into the area around the legislative complex shortly after McBeth and his weapon were removed, the sheriff’s office said.

