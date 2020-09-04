Advertisement

Sex offender arrested for failing to registger with police

Charles Edouard
Charles Edouard(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:33 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit arrested Charles Edouard, 52, on Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender and heroin possession, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Edouard remained in custody on Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office described Edouard as a Tier III sex offender who have a previous conviction in Oakland of rape of a spouse by force or fear.

Currently, there are about 1400 registered sex offenders in the Reno, Sparks and Washoe County area.  Each of the three RSONU investigators are assigned more than 400 offenders to monitor.

The RSONU is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays, and can be reached at 775-325-6483.

