Reno child sexual assault suspect extradited from the Philippines

Alvin B. Go-Tan in a 2008 Washoe County jail booking photograph.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The U.S. Marshals Office said Friday that a man charged in Reno in 2008 with sexual assault of a child and lewdness with a child younger than 14 has been extradited to the U.S. from the Philippines.

The U.S. Marshals Office brought Alvin B. Go-Tan, 49, to Seattle where he awaits extradition to Reno.

Go-Tan fled the area after the 2008 arrest warrant and in 2018 the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office asked marshals in 2018 to find. They tracked him to the Philippines where he lived with family members.

“Even during this pandemic, the U.S. Marshals Service continues to pursue and track down dangerous fugitives,” U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said in a statement. “Daily, we support and work with our state and local partners to keep our communities safe.”

