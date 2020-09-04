Advertisement

Removal of abandoned vehicles a good start

Tow truck crew removes a derelict vehicle from a Sun Valley neighborhood
By Ed Pearce
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:05 PM PDT
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Several abandoned vehicles have littered vacant property across the street from Virginia Palmer Elementary School for a couple of years or more and there’s nothing unique about this location.

It’s a sad fact that some of us treat the neighborhoods on the outskirts of our community as convenient dumping grounds. Of course, to those who live there it’s home. Trash, household appliances and, perhaps worst of all, derelict vehicles litter the hillsides, vacant lots and rural roads.

Complaints have prompted limited cleanups before, but what got underway in Sun Valley this morning was more comprehensive, a coordinated effort between the Sheriff’s office, the Sun Valley General Improvement District, local tow companies and an auto junkyard. Before they are finished 38 vehicles will be removed from Sun Valley locations.

One would hope those who left them here could be tracked down, held responsible. It happens, but not often enough.

“Sometimes these cars aren’t titled appropriately,” says Lt. Dennis Hippert, of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. “They change hands several times and are sold under the table frequently. Meaning our last recorded registered owner may be several owners ago and therefore they have no responsibility for it.”

The job of finding those answers and clearing the titles was held up for months when the DMV closed for the pandemic.

To be clear no one is saying this removal is solving the problem.

“We will come back and we will deal with more abandoned vehicles. Our hope this week is to have the largest two day impact possible,” says Lt. Hippert.

It was, however, a good start.

“With the systems and the community resources in place to create a clear path to be able to remove them we should be able to act a lot quicker in the future.”

