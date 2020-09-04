Advertisement

Nevada governor mulls church changes as court battle resumes

The lawsuit argues that if businesses like casinos are able to reopen, that they should be able to as well.
By Scott Sonner
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says he’s pursuing the possibility of easing COVID-19 restrictions on religious gatherings as a rural church pushes forward with its legal effort to strike down the current 50-person cap as unconstitutional.

Lawyers for Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley filed new briefs in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court narrowly refused its bid in July for an emergency order suspending the hard cap.

Sisolak, who is Catholic, said Thursday he has asked his advisers to review whether the state can ease that restriction, among others, and allow churches to expand how many people can attend. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

