Labor Day weekend 3rd deadliest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hannah DeGoey is with her fellow Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers looking for drivers going more than 80 in a 65 mile an hour zone. Turns out they have no problem handing out warnings and tickets.

It will be a common sight this weekend, as troopers and other law enforcement work together for a “Joining Forces” operation.

“This holiday troopers will be saturating the area looking for impaired driving, looking for speeders in an effort to keep all Nevadans safe,” says Trooper DeGoey.

Labor Day weekend is unique when it comes to highway fatalities. It consistently ranks third as the deadliest holiday in most research.

While no one knows for sure, COVID and the holiday could mean more deadly crashes when compared to other years as people want to get away from home and work which is sometimes the same place.

“If you think you can avoid us by staying off the highway that would be a mistake,” says Trooper DeGoey. “State of Nevada is our jurisdiction and we will travel though side streets, making sure those impaired drivers are not going to escape us,” she says.

Statistics show there’s a slight increase in nighttime crashes and accidents in rural areas on Labor Day.

Trooper DeGoey says while troopers will be looking for impaired drivers, typically those drivers have committed more than one violation. Drivers could be looking at hefty fines.

