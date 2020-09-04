Advertisement

Have a Heart: Meet Taylor

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 12-year-old Taylor is a spit fire who will keep you on your toes. He has a lot of energy, and warms up to new people fast.

“He is a lot of fun,” Amber Thomas, a case manager at the home where Taylor is staying said. “He is full of energy. He’s always up to go outside and play any sport.”

That is his favorite thing. Taylor can talk about sports all day long.

“I play basketball, but not professionally,” he said. “I only play football professionally.”

Taylor is looking for a family of his own, and an ideal family would play sports with him.

“I like all sports, but whatever they like to do, I’ll do it.”

He also wants to go on adventures with his family. He’d love to go camping, on road trips, or go to Disneyland. He’s also a good reader.

“Right now I am reading Harry Potter,” he said. “I’m on the sixth book. It just gets my mind off the things. I’m like, if I was mad, or I just was bored didn’t know what to do I would start reading.”

Taylor also has big plans for his future.

“When I grow up, I want to go to college,” he said. “I want to go to Alabama, or Oregon. And I want to  graduate and be in the NFL.”

But right now, in the present, he just wants to belong to a mom and a dad

“I’ve been in foster care for too long.”

Taylor is available for adoption through the Washoe County Human Services Agency. For more information, contact Tawnya Robertson at (775) 785-8659 or Trobertson@washoecounty.us

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KOLO Cares

Food trucks surviving through the pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Food trucks are steering their way through the pandemic

KOLO Cares

Giant Red Cross warehouse to move from USA Parkway

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Red Cross decides to move one of five major disaster relief warehouses from Sparks to Sacramento

News

UNR, Vitalant to host blood drive week of Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:34 PM PDT
UNR, Vitalant to host blood drive week of Labor day

News

Agave straws the new wave in environmentally friendly dining

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:33 PM PDT
Agave straws the new wave in environmentally friendly dining

Latest News

News

Libertarians hold rally in Reno

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:31 PM PDT
An estimated 50 libertarians came to Reno's Idlewild Park Wednesday evening to hear from VP nominee Jeremy "Spike" Cohen

KOLO Cares

Pet Supermarket holds month long fundraiser for local Humane Society

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:32 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Pet Supermarket will sell bandannas, paw prints and asks for dry cat food donations for local Human Society

KOLO Cares

World War II veteran reflects on service 75 years later

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:00 AM PDT
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
World War II veterans reflects on service 75 years later.

KOLO Cares

Laundry Love volunteers help pay for laundry loads

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:43 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Helping the community one load at a time

KOLO Cares

Boys & Girls Club encourages youth inclusivity and diversity

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:32 PM PDT
|
By Abel Garcia
The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is addressing racism through various programs that are aimed to create a better future for the next generation.

News

Carson Railbikes give unique view of Carson Canyon

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:10 AM PDT
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
Carson Railbikes provide a unique view of the Carson Canyon