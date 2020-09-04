Have a Heart: Meet Taylor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 12-year-old Taylor is a spit fire who will keep you on your toes. He has a lot of energy, and warms up to new people fast.

“He is a lot of fun,” Amber Thomas, a case manager at the home where Taylor is staying said. “He is full of energy. He’s always up to go outside and play any sport.”

That is his favorite thing. Taylor can talk about sports all day long.

“I play basketball, but not professionally,” he said. “I only play football professionally.”

Taylor is looking for a family of his own, and an ideal family would play sports with him.

“I like all sports, but whatever they like to do, I’ll do it.”

He also wants to go on adventures with his family. He’d love to go camping, on road trips, or go to Disneyland. He’s also a good reader.

“Right now I am reading Harry Potter,” he said. “I’m on the sixth book. It just gets my mind off the things. I’m like, if I was mad, or I just was bored didn’t know what to do I would start reading.”

Taylor also has big plans for his future.

“When I grow up, I want to go to college,” he said. “I want to go to Alabama, or Oregon. And I want to graduate and be in the NFL.”

But right now, in the present, he just wants to belong to a mom and a dad

“I’ve been in foster care for too long.”

Taylor is available for adoption through the Washoe County Human Services Agency. For more information, contact Tawnya Robertson at (775) 785-8659 or Trobertson@washoecounty.us

