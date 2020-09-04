Friday AM Weather

Intense heat will set records through Labor Day Weekend area-wide. Smoke and haze will continue to drift into the region from California wildfires. Cooler weather is likely next week after Tuesday. Stay cool and safe. -Jeff
Intense heat is in the forecast, with valley temperatures warming into the triple digits for the holiday weekend and into early next week. Records are likely with this heat wave. The other big weather story is more smoke drifting into the area due to on-going California wildfires. Air quality will change hour-to-hour, from hazy to smoky through the weekend. -Jeff
Here comes the heat! Temperatures are on the way back up over the next few days, with records likely by the weekend. Air quality will also degrade some, as smoke starts to drift back in on a light, westerly to southerly breeze. Stay cool out there! -Jeff
Northeasterly wind will improve air quality for most areas through Wednesday. Expect temperatures to be relatively cool overnights, with seasonal highs on Tuesday. High pressure will pump up the heat for the rest of the week and Labor Day Weekend. Highs in the triple digits are possible for western Nevada valleys, with low 90s even for some Sierra locations. -Jeff
Areas of smoke will continue to drift into western Nevada and the Sierra at times through the weekend from the North Complex of fires in Plumas and Lassen Counties. Dry air will allow for decent overnight cooling, even as afternoon temperatures climb above average. A back-door cold front will not bring much weather change late in the weekend, but it will drop temperatures a few degrees for early next week. Another period of intense heat is possible as we welcome September. -Jeff