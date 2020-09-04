Food trucks surviving through the pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -With event after event canceled and offices closed due to COVID-19, food trucks are powering their way through this pandemic.

Joseph “Joe” Najera is the owner of Kenji’s food truck, one of the longest serving food trucks in our community dishing out a fusion of Hawaiian and Latin food to locals for over 8 years.

“A lot of our regulars still come out even though they may not be in the office and working from home,” said Najera. “We’ve seen a lot of them that we would usually see on our food truck route and even here in our regular space.”We’re very grateful, it hasn’t been 100% business for us but we’re hanging in there.”

Najera and his wife opened up Kenji’s food truck restaurant more than a year ago and COVID-19 hasn’t made it easy...

“We didn’t even know if we were going to be able to stay open and what it would entail,” explained Najera. “To this day our dining room still isn’t open. we do have a patio set up you can use....

Luckily he says the local support is still going strong and is thankful to have another option for income.

I feel like we had a good start because we’ve had a good food truck following and our food truck just reached 9 nine years now so we’re excited about that.”

Customers can still grab and go their favorite food outside of the shop, as the inside remains closed for sanitary purposes.

“We definitely appreciate the business and we’re grateful to the community,” said Najera.

As for the food truck...

“The food truck has been out for small events and companies sometimes buy employees lunch and we’ve done very few caterings with it, but for now it hasn’t been on its own route,” added Najera.

Kenji’s Food Truck restaurant is located on 3940 Spring Dr #6, Reno, NV 89502.

