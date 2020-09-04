Food, fashion and fundraising to help local women in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Our KOLO Cares Pillar Partner, Dress for Success is kicking off its annual Kentucky Derby Virtual fundraiser.

Whether you’re hosting a small gathering or you’re able to contribute, these funds allow women to better their lives and succeed in the professional world. “Their range of needs could be a bus pass all the way to a tablet just so they can interview for a job or participate in our programs, also rental assistance,” Founder & CEO Patti Weiske explains.

Labels Consignment Boutique in Downtown Reno is offering 20% of sales for your derby outfit back to the nonprofit, just mention this fundraiser. Also, Liberty Food and Wine Exchange is offering a fun spin on the traditional Kentucky Hot Brown sandwich and will be selling Hot Brown Pizzas for 20 dollars. It has chopped bacon, turkey, tomatoes, cheddar, white sauce and an egg. Six dollars from every pizza will be donated back to Dress for Success.

Liberty Food and Wine Exchange will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 for brunch and the fundraiser goes live Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The restaurant closes at 9 p.m.

To view the party on Facebook follow this link: https://www.facebook.com/renodressforsuccess/live/

For the silent auction, donation and raffle tickets, those are available here: https://event.auctria.com/5e62b1a5-ce67-4cca-93a5-f6971d20176d/

You can learn more about the agency at https://reno.dressforsuccess.org/

