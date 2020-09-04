City to add new art sculpture, bike racks, and benches this Fall

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is adding final touches to the Midtown Virginia St. construction project. A new art piece will set the stage at the roundabout in front of Junkee Clothing Exchange and Antique at the end of September.

The abstract sculpture was created by artist Hunter Brown and is called “Reciprocity”. The 30-foot artwork is made of stainless steel and brass. According to Megan Berner, City of Reno’s Public Art Program Coordinator, it cost $60,000. Berner said the community wanted a piece that represents Midtown.

“We really responded because the community here and a lot of the business owners, and people that live in this area, wanted something you know. Midtown is unique in Reno and we wantED to express ourselves and we wanted some artwork,” she said.

Berner continued, “This is going to be a very iconic piece of sculpture, it’s very large and different than we have in any collection. It definitely will be a landmark here.”

In October the city will also add bike racks and benches made by artists.

Berner said the city is calling on artists for a future art project to wrap permanent artwork on Midtown light fixtures.

Artists created bike racks for Midtown. These will be added in October. (City of Reno)

Artists created benches for Midtown. These will be added in October. (City of Reno)

