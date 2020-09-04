BJ’s Barbecue missing interactions, business from canceled rib cook-off

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The barbecue pits are smoking, and ribs are rotating, just not where they should be this time of year.

“This is the first year in the last 30 years that I haven’t been at (The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off),” said Jay Rathmann, owner and chef at BJ’s Barbecue in Sparks.

Usually 300,000 to 400,000 people flood Victorian Square for the Labor Day holiday weekend. Rathmann and his staff are the local staple every year. Now, the cook-off grounds are vacant because of COVID-19.

“People go there to eat,” Rathmann said of the event. “They don’t go there to do this, or do that, they’re there for one reason and one reason only: to eat ribs.”

Instead of spending $10,000 or more cooking up 1,500 pounds of ribs each day for the cook-off, Rathmann has seen about 600 pounds of ribs ordered daily in his restaurant. Customers still come in to get their rib fix, but he will miss seeing friends from across the country.

Earlier state mandated restaurant closures because of COVID-19 allowed BJ’s to do some housekeeping.

“That’s the silver lining, if there is one,” Rathmann said. “We never have the time to shut down for three months and work on the restaurant.”

Another silver lining for Rathmann is anticipation for 2021.

“We’re planning for next year already,” he said. “We’re working on new banners, cookers, fixing equipment, looking at layouts and setups.”

Only then will BJ’s get to add to its trophy collection from cook-offs of years past. Until that day comes, Rathmann will be doing his best to make his restaurant feel like the excitement of the rib cook-off.

“Any support we can get from the community is more than appreciated.”

BJ’s Barbecue Company is open Tuesday through Saturday for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.