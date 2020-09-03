Washoe school district to consider $70,000 settlement with fired superintendent

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District is scheduled to vote on a settlement next week with Traci Davis, the school superintendent the board fired in July 2019 on a 6-1 vote.

The settlement is for up to a $70,000 payment to the Nevada Public Employee Retirement System. School district staff recommends approval.

Davis sued the school district after it fired her saying she was helping an ex-employee who was suing the school district. The school district said it received the evidence during the discovery process with the civil ligation with the ex-employee.

Davis said the allegation was not true.

“I don’t know what people’s motives are, I only know what my motive is, and I know that I am innocent,” Davis told KOLO 8 News Now after her dismissal. “I could care less and I would not work against the district but when people manufacture stories that’s what it is and I hold my head up high.”

Both sides held a settlement conference on Aug. 14 and reached the agreement.

The school board meeting is Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Sparks High School gymnasium and will be streamed online.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.