UNR, Vitalant team up for blood drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RENO, Nevada – The Wolf Pack community can help the University of Nevada, Reno transform lives by donating blood this fall. The University’s Center for Student Engagement and Vitalant (one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit community blood service providers) invites the students, faculty, staff and alumni to donate blood Sept. 7 through Sept. 12, 2020, as part of Wolf Pack Blood Donation Week.

Participants can donate blood at Vitalant’s Reno location at 1125 Terminal Way and receive a “Bleed Silver and Blue” T-shirt for their donation. Those wishing to donate are strongly encouraged to make an appointment online in advance at www.bloodhero.com.

“Vitalant is an important community partner for the University of Nevada, Reno,” KaPreace Young, coordinator of student engagement and outreach, said. “The partnership demonstrates the importance of civic engagement to Nevada students. And while the blood drive looks a little different this year than it has in the past, we as a campus community are enthusiastic about continuing in this relationship, and we look forward to hosting blood drives on campus again in the future.”

Vitalant is committed to enhancing safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff and donors must pass temperature checks and are required to wear face coverings during the duration of their visit. Each station follows social distancing guidelines, and high-touch areas are sanitized often.

“We will be testing all donors for COVID-19 antibodies in the hope of identifying future convalescent plasma donors,” Nicole Jo, Vitalant senior donor recruitment representative, said. “This special donation can help people battling COVID-19.”

The Wolf Pack community donated 350 units of blood in September 2019, making it one of the lead blood donors in the community, and hopes to exceed this mark in 2020.

