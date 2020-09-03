UNR and local law enforcement working to stop student house parties

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) and local law enforcement are working to stop student house parties. Public health officials said parties are causing COVID-19 to spread in Washoe County.

According to UNR Police Director Todd Renwick campus and Reno police have stopped half a dozen parties. “The city and the Reno Police Department have deployed a party car, we are not deploying a party car at this time, although we do respond with Reno when they go to these private houses.”

He added, “Maybe 3 or 4 of those have been legitimate parties that we have assisted in taking names and referring those to the Office of Student Conduct here.”

Renwick said at some parties police have seen an excess of 60 people. “Yeah I mean obviously you have to explain the state directives to individuals. We shouldn’t have to, these are things that we have been trying to follow as citizens for quite some time now.”

Associate Vice President for Student Life Services, Romando Nash said the University continues to communicate with students about COVID-19 and the school’s health and safety protocols.

“Any student that is found violating things within our code of conduct, will be held to the requirement of our code. That includes health and safety and making sure you are following county guidelines and University guidelines.”

Nash added, “We have severe pride in terms of our UNR students in their ability to be able to follow directives and their ability to really be able to keep themselves safe and more importantly want to keep their community members safe as well.”

