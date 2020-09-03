Advertisement

UNR and local law enforcement working to stop student house parties

Public health officials said parties are causing COVID-19 to spread in Washoe County.
UNR Student House Parties
UNR Student House Parties(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:04 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) and local law enforcement are working to stop student house parties. Public health officials said parties are causing COVID-19 to spread in Washoe County.

According to UNR Police Director Todd Renwick campus and Reno police have stopped half a dozen parties. “The city and the Reno Police Department have deployed a party car, we are not deploying a party car at this time, although we do respond with Reno when they go to these private houses.”

He added, “Maybe 3 or 4 of those have been legitimate parties that we have assisted in taking names and referring those to the Office of Student Conduct here.”

Renwick said at some parties police have seen an excess of 60 people. “Yeah I mean obviously you have to explain the state directives to individuals. We shouldn’t have to, these are things that we have been trying to follow as citizens for quite some time now.”

Associate Vice President for Student Life Services, Romando Nash said the University continues to communicate with students about COVID-19 and the school’s health and safety protocols.

“Any student that is found violating things within our code of conduct, will be held to the requirement of our code. That includes health and safety and making sure you are following county guidelines and University guidelines.”

Nash added, “We have severe pride in terms of our UNR students in their ability to be able to follow directives and their ability to really be able to keep themselves safe and more importantly want to keep their community members safe as well.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Staying Water Safe This Holiday Weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue officials say wearing a personal floatation device, or life jacket, can be the difference between life or death when in the water.

News

UNR, Vitalant to host blood drive week of Labor Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
UNR, Vitalant to host blood drive week of Labor day

News

Agave straws the new wave in environmentally friendly dining

Updated: 8 hours ago
Agave straws the new wave in environmentally friendly dining

News

Libertarians hold rally in Reno

Updated: 8 hours ago
An estimated 50 libertarians came to Reno's Idlewild Park Wednesday evening to hear from VP nominee Jeremy "Spike" Cohen

Latest News

News

UNR, Vitalant team up for blood drive

Updated: 10 hours ago
Donations accepted Sept. 7 - Sept. 12

News

TMFR safety measures ahead of holiday weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue officials say wearing a personal floatation device, or life jacket, can be the difference between life or death when in the water.

Health

3 Washoe elementary schools have new COVID-19 infections

Updated: 11 hours ago
The school district is working with the Washoe County Health District to do contact tracing.

Education

Washoe school district to consider $70,000 settlement with fired superintendent

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Staff
The settlement is for up to a $70,000 payment to the Nevada Public Employee Retirement System.

News

Pandemic Advise Tainted By Politics

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

With trip to Hawai’i canceled, local veterans safely gather for 75th anniversary of WWII’s end

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Honor Flight Nevada joined with the Atlantis to safely host our area's veterans for the live streaming festivities in Hawai'i.