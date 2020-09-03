University of Nevada Reno warns student about inappropriate behavior

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - University of Nevada Reno President Marc Johnson is calling on students to abide by rules over social distancing and face coverings.

Johnson says the City of Reno, University Police Services and Student Conduct are aware of groups holding large parties that violate COVID-19 safety rules.

Johnson also says the Student Code of Conduct allows the University to hold students accountable, even if the parties are held off campus. Disciplinary actions could include suspension, expulsion and loss of recognition for student organizations.

In the University statement, Johnson says, “These parties put not only the University Community at risk — they jeopardize the entire public health effort that Washoe County has been following since the outbreak of COVID-19 in mid-March.”

