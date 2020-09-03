TMFR safety measures ahead of holiday weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Labor Day weekend is sometimes classified as the unofficial end to summer. As many will most likely head to the Truckee River or Lake Tahoe, first responders share measures you can take to help keep you and your family safe.

“This area in a lot of ways we’re lucky to have so many beautiful resources around us, but those resources can also become hazards,” Ben Kleinbach, Firefighter Paramedic with Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue said.

Kleinbach said one of the biggest mistakes people make is going into water unprepared, adding, “Unfortunately in this area, there is loss of life in our water bodies and we can prevent these, these are easy deaths to prevent.”

Wearing a personal floatation device (PFD), or life jacket, is the number one step to take to keep you and your loved ones out of harm’s way.

“Inflatable rafts, foam toys, things like this aren’t life safety devices and they need to be wearing a PFD at all times,” Kleinbach said.

Limiting alcohol intake near the water, keeping an eye out for each other and children, and being aware is also key.

Kleinbach added, “The water can still be cold just under the surface, the river still has strong currents even though it looks like it’s nice and smooth on the surface.”

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews train for water safety scenarios all year long.

“In the summer we see a lot of water rescues because we have the swift-moving Truckee river which can always be cold, and then in the winter and fall, we have lakes that start to freeze over so we have ice rescues and boating accidents and things like that,” Kleinbach said.

The United States Coast Guard has more information regarding PFD selection, use, wear, and care.

