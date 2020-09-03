Advertisement

Thursday AM Weather

By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
Intense heat is in the forecast, with valley temperatures warming into the triple digits for the holiday weekend and into early next week. Records are likely with this heat wave. The other big weather story is more smoke drifting into the area due to on-going California wildfires. Air quality will change hour-to-hour, from hazy to smoky through the weekend. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:51 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Hot, dry weather is expected through the weekend with record-breaking heat in Reno.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:04 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Here comes the heat! Temperatures are on the way back up over the next few days, with records likely by the weekend. Air quality will also degrade some, as smoke starts to drift back in on a light, westerly to southerly breeze. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:37 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a mild Tuesday afternoon with daytime highs near average. A big warm-up is expected for the end of the week and weekend.

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:10 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Northeasterly wind will improve air quality for most areas through Wednesday. Expect temperatures to be relatively cool overnights, with seasonal highs on Tuesday. High pressure will pump up the heat for the rest of the week and Labor Day Weekend. Highs in the triple digits are possible for western Nevada valleys, with low 90s even for some Sierra locations. -Jeff

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:42 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect smoke and haze for your Monday morning commute with partial clearing this afternoon. Very hot temps return for the end of the week and the weekend.

Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:10 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Forecast

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Areas of smoke will continue to drift into western Nevada and the Sierra at times through the weekend from the North Complex of fires in Plumas and Lassen Counties. Dry air will allow for decent overnight cooling, even as afternoon temperatures climb above average. A back-door cold front will not bring much weather change late in the weekend, but it will drop temperatures a few degrees for early next week. Another period of intense heat is possible as we welcome September. -Jeff

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:37 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Dense Smoke Advisories are in effect until noon today. Expect a warm, hazy weekend with daytime highs in the low 90s around Reno.

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Mostly sunny, hazy skies are in the forecast through the weekend, with temperatures just above average for late August. A few afternoon and evening T-storms are possible, especially in the Sierra and north of I-80. A slight cool-down comes early next week, followed by more heat by Wednesday. -Jeff