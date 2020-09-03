Sisolak: Nevada COVID-19 numbers improve, state not ready to reopen

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada’s COVID-19 statistics have improved, but Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday the state is not ready to open up more.

“Our numbers are getting better, but we have a long way to go,” Sisolak said in a press conference Thursday afternoon. It is about six months after the first case in Nevada.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada hospitals is at its lowest since early July, Sisolak said. A month ago Southern Nevada hospitals were near capacity with patients. The governor said that can’t happen again.

Clark, Elko and Washoe counties are the ones with the highest risks.

“One of the things I’ve learned and the lesson that sticks with me is that we have to be careful with reopening and aggressive with our mitigation,” Sisolak said.

He said if Nevada doesn’t get the problem under control, other states could impose restrictions on travel to Nevada or make people quarantine upon returning from Nevada.

Restrictions on reopening are causing economic consequences but the state could face worse economic problems if other states start imposing restrictions, Sisolak said.

Nevada suffered COVID-19 surges after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. Sisolak asked people to avoid large gatherings this Labor Day weekend, including family gatherings.

