Pet Supermarket holds month long fundraiser for local Humane Society

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Humane Society hopes to benefit from a month-long fundraiser in September.

Pet Supermarket will be selling $5.00 bandannas and paw prints all month.

All funds raised will go to the local humane society.

While there is a set price on the bandannas, the paw prints can be purchased at any prices and will be placed on the wall behind the retail store’s counter for everyone to see.

“I want to be completely out of scarves, I want the paws on the window behind my counter and in different areas of the store,” says Jarrell Leavitt, manager of Pet Supermarket in Sparks.

Leavitt says last year the store was able to raise $700 for the cause. This year they hope to surpass that.

“So, it goes until September 30th. The end of the month. With my corporate office we want to raise over $200,000 dollars. With my store we are going to try and do $900,” he says

Per Supermarket is located at Prater Way and McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.

Leavitt encourages customers to also donate dry cat food which will also go to the Humane Society at the end of the month.

A bin for the cat food is located at the front of the store.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.