Pandemic advice muddled by politics

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ve all faced a number of decisions about our response to the pandemic. This holiday weekend we’ll be facing more. A trip to the beach? A family barbeque?

Time was we’d be responding to an emergency like this listening to one set of facts and advice from trusted public health officials. Instead, every week seems to bring more confusion and suspicion at least, of political calculation.

“We have, as a nation, tremendous faith in Dr. Fauci and I think that’s pretty much where it ends at this point in time,” says Truckee Meadows Community College political scientist Dr. Fred Lokken. “Other spokespeople have lost credibility with the American public and a majority of the public no longer has faith in what’s being said fearing that it’s been motivated by political issues.”

What we’re seeing now, he says, is in many ways unprecedented.

“We have always approached this bipartisan. The fact that it’s been partisanized is tragic because people are dying as a result.”

Without a national, non-partisan response, we’re left to choose our guidance from a barrage of often conflicting arguments. How we decide to conduct ourselves depends on who we’re listening to and our response becomes a political statement.

Even the seemingly simple issue of wearing a mask stirs debate personal freedom vs. responsible citizenship. Lokken says it shouldn’t.

“There’s very little reason why you cannot wear a mask. I don’t understand the argument, but we had it in 1918 during the Spanish Flu.”

And the search for an effective vaccine raises doubt and suspicion when short cuts to the normal testing protocols are urged.

“I think we’re going to have a very large dilemma as a country of not trusting the vaccine that is issued and a lot of Americans will simply not get the vaccine this time. The rest of the world has done a better job of dealing with this, including a number of third world countries, than the United States and we as a nation should step back and reflect on that.”

