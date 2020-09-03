Advertisement

Pandemic advice muddled by politics

By Ed Pearce
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ve all faced a number of decisions about our response to the pandemic. This holiday weekend we’ll be facing more. A trip to the beach? A family barbeque?

Time was we’d be responding to an emergency like this listening to one set of facts and advice from trusted public health officials. Instead, every week seems to bring more confusion and suspicion at least, of political calculation.

“We have, as a nation, tremendous faith in Dr. Fauci and I think that’s pretty much where it ends at this point in time,” says Truckee Meadows Community College political scientist Dr. Fred Lokken. “Other spokespeople have lost credibility with the American public and a majority of the public no longer has faith in what’s being said fearing that it’s been motivated by political issues.”

What we’re seeing now, he says, is in many ways unprecedented.

“We have always approached this bipartisan. The fact that it’s been partisanized is tragic because people are dying as a result.”

Without a national, non-partisan response, we’re left to choose our guidance from a barrage of often conflicting arguments. How we decide to conduct ourselves depends on who we’re listening to and our response becomes a political statement.

Even the seemingly simple issue of wearing a mask stirs debate personal freedom vs. responsible citizenship. Lokken says it shouldn’t.

“There’s very little reason why you cannot wear a mask. I don’t understand the argument, but we had it in 1918 during the Spanish Flu.”

And the search for an effective vaccine raises doubt and suspicion when short cuts to the normal testing protocols are urged.

“I think we’re going to have a very large dilemma as a country of not trusting the vaccine that is issued and a lot of Americans will simply not get the vaccine this time. The rest of the world has done a better job of dealing with this, including a number of third world countries, than the United States and we as a nation should step back and reflect on that.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic Advise Tainted By Politics

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

With trip to Hawai’i canceled, local veterans safely gather for 75th anniversary of WWII’s end

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Honor Flight Nevada joined with the Atlantis to safely host our area's veterans for the live streaming festivities in Hawai'i.

State

Nevada asks feds for money that pays additional $300 a week for unemployment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
DETR also announced Wednesday it has applied for $1.7 million under two federal grants to detect and investigate fraud.

News

With In-Person Festivities Halted, Local Veterans Gather for 75th Anniversary of WWII's End

Updated: 1 hours ago
9-2-20

Latest News

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 14 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
There were 14 new cases in Carson City and Lyon, Storey and Douglas counties, giving the area 1046 cases.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
Intense heat is in the forecast, with valley temperatures warming into the triple digits for the holiday weekend and into early next week. Records are likely with this heat wave. The other big weather story is more smoke drifting into the area due to on-going California wildfires. Air quality will change hour-to-hour, from hazy to smoky through the weekend. -Jeff

News

Pet Supermarket conducts month long fundraiser for Humane Society

Updated: 2 hours ago

State

Nevada unemployment website down Wednesday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The PUA website is not affected.

News

Donated computers head to Washoe County students in need

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

Baseball great Tom Seaver dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tom Seaver died at the age of 75.