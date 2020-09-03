Noble Pie using unique, environmentally friendly straws

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Noble Pie Pizza Parlor is working to feed people in Northern Nevada while being environmentally conscious.

The staff has ordered thousands of 100% bio-based, biodegradable straws made from agave fiber waste. The straws are a bi-product of the tequila creation process.

COVID-19 has forced many businesses to rely on to-go orders. To cut down on plastic usage Noble Pie is opting to go with the agave straws.

All three Noble Pie locations will use the straws as well as Pignic.

