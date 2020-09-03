Advertisement

“Nice guys or compliant owners will finish last,” Reno bar owners frustrated with closure

By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:18 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force will again look at the idea, of reopening bars in Washoe County.

But bar owners in the county say they want to be treated fairly and right now, they don’t feel that is the case.

Black Rabbit Mead Company co-owner Will Truce says aside from a few weeks when they could open, his business has sat empty for the past six months.

“It’s confusing why bars and taprooms can’t safely reopen,” said Truce.

That sentiment being echoed by other bar owners in Washoe County.

“If I know more than I can do better,” said Zachary Cage who owns Shim Surplus and Supply, Ole Bridge Pub, Sierra Tap House and Brewer Cabinet family of companies.

Cage says he has so many questions and not enough answers.

“We want to be compliant. We want to reopen responsibly,” said Cage.

“We just have not been given a chance to demonstrate that we can do this the right way,” Said Matt Johnson of ImBIB Custom Brews. “We feel like we have been targeted and that is creating a lot of anger is the community.”

Johnson adds owners, who own bars that can’t serve food, are at a breaking point.

“Businesses will close in the near future, if we cannot get open,” said Johnson.

That warning comes after Governor Steve Sisolak in July, again closed bars because they were considered high risk areas where infection was more likely to occur.

Now the numbers are still increasing in the county, and bar owners wonder, why they are still being targeted, if they have been closed for nearly two months.

“It’s pretty clear to see that, the way this is set up,” said Cage. “Nice guys or compliant owners will finish last. Big business will be given a pass.”

Reno Council Member Neoma Jardon says it’s time to stop singling out bars. She took her message to Facebook to call out the Governor, saying singling out this one industry as a “spreader” industry is unfair and unjustified.

“I just felt like common sense wasn’t entering the equation,” said Jardon. “It doesn’t make sense that somebody eating burger with their cocktail is more safe than somebody just drinking a cocktail. That is why I felt like it’s time to speak up and speak out about this.”

Governor Steve Sisolak - Bars in Washoe County, Nevada deserve to be open! To continue to single out this one industry...

Posted by Neoma Jardon on Sunday, August 30, 2020

The bar owners said they are willing to go along with restrictions like those placed on casinos and restaurants. Also, they are even willing to hold each other accountable, just to reopen and get back to business.

