Nevada unemployment website down Wednesday night

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said the unemployment insurance system site will be offline Wednesday, Setp. 2, from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. to conduct updates to the automated call center recordings.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance site will not be affected.

During the outage, people will not be able to file claims or get resource materials.

