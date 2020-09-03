No change for Washoe County’s COVID plans, bars must stay closed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Bars will remain closed in Washoe County. County leaders gave the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force an update on the efforts to mitigate the pandemic. The update did not include a request to reopen bars, pubs or clubs that do not serve food, so those businesses must remain closed.

The Task Force voted not to make any changes to Lander County’s plan.

Churchill County’s plan was approved as submitted. It calls for continued testing and data collection.

Lyon County’s plan was also approved as submitted. Lyon County officials say they are concerned with data collection because a large percentage of the county’s population commutes to Washoe County or Carson City.

The Task force voted to accept Nye County’s mitigation plan, but deferred a decision on reopening bars in Pahrump.

The Task Force has yet to up Clark County and Elko County.

