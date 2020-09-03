Advertisement

No change for Washoe County’s COVID plans, bars must stay closed

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:20 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Bars will remain closed in Washoe County. County leaders gave the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force an update on the efforts to mitigate the pandemic. The update did not include a request to reopen bars, pubs or clubs that do not serve food, so those businesses must remain closed.

The Task Force voted not to make any changes to Lander County’s plan.

Churchill County’s plan was approved as submitted. It calls for continued testing and data collection.

Lyon County’s plan was also approved as submitted. Lyon County officials say they are concerned with data collection because a large percentage of the county’s population commutes to Washoe County or Carson City.

The Task force voted to accept Nye County’s mitigation plan, but deferred a decision on reopening bars in Pahrump.

The Task Force has yet to up Clark County and Elko County.

Nevada COVID 19 Task Force

The state COVID Task Force is getting updates on the counties under watch, including Washoe.

Posted by KOLO 8 News Now on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

99-year-old COVID-19 patient released from hospital in Texas, days before 100th birthday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
When she was admitted to the hospital, staff and caregivers were concerned for her because of her age.

Coronavirus

’The Batman’ shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A member of production on “The Batman” has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.

Coronavirus

COVID patient recovers, leaves hospital days before 100th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Anna Jo Thomas was released from Covenant Health in Lubbock, Texas after being hospitalized with COVID-19. She was hospitalized for a week and was sent home with a large celebration and a cake ahead of her 100th birthday later in the month.

Coronavirus

Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., said its plan to open the clinics near its plants was in the works before the coronavirus struck this year, but that they will undoubtedly help the company respond to the pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. ‘unlikely, not impossible’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he doubts it can happen that quickly.

Coronavirus

Gov. Sisolak to update COVID-19 situation in Nevada at 3pm

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Governor will providing an update after today's meeting of the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force.

Coronavirus

Fauci: 'Would not hesitate' to get COVID vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it proves to be both safe and effective.

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 'unlikely, not impossible'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Having a COVID-19 vaccine by October is “unlikely, not impossible,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

National

No kissing, wear mask during sex, Canada’s chief medical officer suggests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a still-elevated 881,000 last week, evidence that the viral pandemic keeps forcing many businesses to slash jobs.