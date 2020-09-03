Nevada asks feds for money that pays additional $300 a week for unemployment

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada on Tuesday asked the federal government for $300 million from the Lost Wages Assistance Grant Program that provides an additional $300 a week to people collecting unemployment.

The additional money would only be available until it runs out, if the federal government approves it.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said only people whose unemployment is COVID-19 related can apply and those receiving less than $100 a week in unemployment benefits are not eligible.

DETR also announced Wednesday it has applied for $1.7 million under two federal grants to detect and investigate fraud.

Starting next week, 200 Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Welfare and Supportive Services employees will begin training to assist DETR employees in processing claims.

